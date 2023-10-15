Overview: Mothers have been key in such sports activities and other skilling projects throughout the decade-long tenure of the Chocho Foundation, a non-Government organization. The skilling projects as brick making, arts and crafts wovening, manufacture of pads are targeted to ensure self-sustenance.

Consistently over the years, the Chocho Foundation has fronted several interests specially for the youth through a number of sporting and community based activities.

All the different parishes that make up Nakawa Municipality in Kampala city are boldly testament to this.

From the famous ghetto sport of boxing, kickboxing, football, netball, athletics to cycling, the Chocho Foundation has served the populous with passion; to the brim.

The official flag-off of the Bicycles

As Uganda celebrated her 61st Independence Day, the Chocho Foundation optimally utilized the opportunity to organize a thrilling cycling competition in Kisaasi.

Over 70 riders took part in the cycling race, officially flagged off by the mayor of Nakawa, His Worship Paul Mugambe.

Cyclists on duty

Cyclists negotiate a section through the murram road

The riders traversed the route over 26 kilometers through the areas of Kulambiro, Kyanja, Bukoto, Kisaasi, Ttuba and Kisaasi central.

This was also spiced up by a unique football match for young and aged mothers.

Mothers have been key in such sports activities and other skilling projects throughout the decade-long tenure of the Chocho Foundation, a non-Government organization.

Bikers opened the way for the cyclists

Mother during a Chocho Foundation event

The skilling projects as brick making, arts and crafts wovening, manufacture of pads are targeted to ensure self-sustenance.

The pads-making project in particular is intended to promote menstrual hygiene campaign.

The Foundation has also lobbied and financed education scholarships to underprivileged bright youth.

Spectators following a football game