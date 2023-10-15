FUFA Women Super League

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Asubo Ladies 0-5 She Maroons

She Maroons humiliated Asubo Gafford in a 5-0 well-deserved victory on the opening day of the FUFA Women Super League 2023/24 campaign on Sunday morning.

Lillian Kasuubo (hat trick) and Millicent Namwembe (brace) led the raid as She Maroons imprisoned Asubo Gafford.

Right from the onset, She Maroons showed confidence and hunger for maximum points on the day.

Kasuubo opened the floodgates eight minutes into the game to give the visitors a perfect start to the game.

She Maroons continued to dominate the game and kept knocking on the door for a second goal.

With a minute left to play in the second stanza, Kasuubo doubled the lead for She Maroons to create an edge going into the break.

Two minutes into the second half, Namwembe extended the visitors’ lead to three goals leaving Asubo’s backline stranded.

Nine minutes later, Kasuubo completed a personal hat trick as she slotted the fourth goal of the day.

Namwebe was back to it taking part in the goal-scoring party with her second on the day on 61 minutes.

After the full-time whistle, Maroons coach Simon Peter Ochuka revealed that the team is still learning to bond and play as a unity, he expects better performances in the coming games.

“The team is still rebuilding am sure they will even get better. I am incredibly proud of our players They executed the game plan and this is an outcome of our good preparations,” he noted.