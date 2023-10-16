Overview: The Uganda Floorball Association interim executive is headed by Vianney Mukalazi with the vice president as Sarah Joy Ssentamu Namagembe. Frank Ssemakula is the general secretary, Francis Ssembogga (the organizing secretary) and Diana Nabadda as the treasurer. The official in charge of development is Ibrahim Kiddu, Mercy Consolanta Ariye Atiba (technical) and Betty Mayanja is in charge of publicity.

The Uganda Floorball Association (UFA) instituted an interim executive committee to put right the governance, accountability and administration issues that have dogged the steady progress of this sports body.

This happened after an extra ordinary assembly convened at the Lugogo Tennis courts in Kampala on 13th October 2023, graced by National Council of Sports’ representative Sarah Chelengat.

The extra ordinary meeting for Uganda Floorball Association at Lugogo Tennis courts

The interim executive is headed by Vianney Mukalazi with the vice president as Sarah Joy Ssentamu Namagembe.

Frank Ssemakula is the general secretary, Francis Ssembogga (the organizing secretary) and Diana Nabadda as the treasurer.

The official in charge of development is Ibrahim Kiddu, Mercy Consolanta Ariye Atiba (technical) and Betty Mayanja is in charge of publicity.

“We want to put the house in order with working structures so that we can grow the sport, organize competitions, spread across the country” Mukalazi, the interim president revealed.

The interim executive will serve until 2025, the period that old regime was supposed to complete their four year service.

Members during the Uganda Floorball Association extra ordinary assembly at Lugogo

Ousted regime:

The fresh interim executive replaces the old regime that was led by Didas Busingye as president, deputized by Sarah Apolot with Moses Amanyire as general secretary.

They are accused of incompetency as not organizing regular competitions, suspect accountability of funds, poor communication.

The in-coming team is expected to restore sanity into the sport as they front spreading the game to the countryside with competitions.

Some of the existing Floorball clubs in the country include; Kings, Mandela Girls Namboole, Legacy, Kisubi Mapeera, Nsambya Girls, Chosen Charity, Kamwokya, African Tigers, Mother’s Love, Kings, Giants, among others.

In Uganda, the Floorball sport was started in 2015.

Bare footed students at Kisubi Mapeera play Floorball for the first time. (PHOTO: David Isabirye)

Full Interim Executive:

President : Vianney Mukalazi

Vice president : Sarah Joy Ssentamu Namagembe

General Secretary : Frank Ssemakula

Organizing Secretary : Francis Ssembogga

Treasurer : Diana Nabadda

Development : Ibrahim Kiddu

Technical : Mercy Consolanta Ariye Atiba

: Mercy Consolanta Ariye Atiba Publicity Secretary: Betty Mayanja