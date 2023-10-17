

The Zambia International rally is set for a more competitive turn following reconciliation between the motorsport governing body and the national competing crews.

By last week, the local crews had maintained their ground not to participate in the Africa championship round claiming inappropriate management from the federation.

However, the Federation and the crews met and reached a consensus.

“The Zambia International Rally will proceed as planned for 20th to 22nd October 2023 and all competitors are expected to participate,” reads part of the resolution from the press statement.

The national crews have now joined the ARC crews to mark this year’s edition of the Zambia International rally.

The rally will now include reigning ARC champion Leroy Gomes leading the national pack.

The event comes as the penultimate round of the Africa rally championship and could potentially determine the next ARC champions.

Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

The battle is between three crews; Yasin Nasser, Karan Patel and Jas Mangat. Nasser leads by three points from Karan and six points ahead of Mangat.

Jas Mangat | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Victory from any of the crews will offer a big chance at the title.

The battle will also go down in the Junior ARC with Tanzania’s Charles Nyerere attempting to extend his lead over Kenya’s Hamza Anwar. Nyerere holds a 24 points advantage over Anwar.

In the ARC2 category, Uganda’s Innocent Bwamiki will continue his chance for points to seal the category.

The Zambia International rally revs off on Friday with a qualifying stage of 1.56kilometre.

Sixteen competitive stages will be covered on Saturday and Sunday to make a total of 204.23kilometres.