Ugandan international rugby player Philip Wokorach will feature during the finale of the In Extenso Super Sevens, France’s top-tier rugby sevens club championship, this Sunday. Wokorach was selected by French Top 14 club Racing 92 to play in the final round of four.

Credit: Don Mugabi Philip Wokorach warming up for the training session at Racing 92 Credit: Don Mugabi

Wokorach’s first training session was on Monday afternoon at Racing’s training facility near Parc des Sports before he joined the team in residential camp. He will play alongside home-based players from Racing and international superstars, including Fijian Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Zimbabwean Shingirai Manyarara.

“I am so happy to be here with Racing Metro. I am happy to see my fellow Ugandans from Kawowo Sports visiting me and watching how everything is going. (The Super Sevens) It’s been going for like four years now and I’ve played so far in two. (In) the first tournament, I played for Monaco and now I’m playing for Racing. So it’s a good opportunity once again and I thank God for making it possible for me,” Wokorach said to Kawowo Sports after the training session.

The Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris, is Racing’s home ground. It will host the tournament from Sunday morning beginning with the quarterfinals. Eight of the best rugby sevens-playing clubs in France will take part. These include the last three French champions Racing 92, Baabaas, and Monaco Rugby.

Wokorach and Racing’s first match will be against Baabaas at 12.08 p.m. EAT.