KCCA coach Sergio Traguil has left experienced duo of Moses Waiswa and Derrick Ochan out of the squad to face Kitara.

The Kasasiro make the long trip to Masindi to face current log leaders on Friday aiming to pick their first points of the game after suffering three successive defeats.

According to reliable sources, Traguil’s working relationship with both Waiswa and Ochan is fragile and the Portuguese has recommended that the two leave the club, a decision that can only be approved by the management.

Derrick Ochan

Other notable players to miss the highly anticipated clash at Masindi include Musitafa Mujjuzi, Herbert Achai, Julius Poloto, Usama Arafat and Ashraf Mugume ‘Fadiga.’

There is good news though as goalkeeper Anthony Emojong and defender Filbert Obenchan are back in the team.