The Africa Rally Championship has entered the penultimate round with the Zambia International Rally revving off this Saturday.

Yet again, three crews in line for the coveted title include Yasin Nasser and Jas Mangat from Uganda with Kenya’s Karan Patel in a three-fold battle.

Friday’s qualifying run determined their starting order, with Patel drawing the lots that will see him go first on the road.

The Kenyan however had a moment in the qualifying round when he rolled his Ford Fiesta in the practice run.

Home favourite Leroy Gomes went fastest through the qualifying stage. He was only a second ahead of Yasin Nasser.

Yasin Nasser | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe Jas Mangat | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Three points separate the ARC leader Yasin from second-placed Patel. Mangat in third place is six points adrift.

Zambia Rally will play out as part of determining who will be crowned ARC champion heading into the final round next month.

The event is also set to be competitive. Sixteen competitive stages will be covered on Saturday and Sunday to make a total of 204.23 kilometres.