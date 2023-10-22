Overview: William "Diego" Ggaliwango is currently employed at Esteghlal Football Academy Dubai and Future Stars Football Academy. He succeeded in the Play Phase course, a pre-course assessment for the U-4 to U-6 children.

Uganda’s William “Diego” Ggaliwango has acquired a UEFA “C” coaching licence.

The certification follows the successful course conducted in Dubai where he was among the 22 participants in the month-long duration.

The coaches who completed the UEFA C coaching licence with Ugandan William Ggaliwango part

Earlier on, Ggaliwango who is currently employed at Esteghlal Football Academy Dubai and Future Stars Football Academy succeeded in the Play Phase course, a pre-course assessment for the U-4 to U-6 children.

Since 2014, Ggaliwango has been part of the football coaching business.

William Ggaliwango holds a cake with an instructor

His progression has witnessed him elevate from the grassroot stage where he held a FUFA beginner’s coaching license to now the pro-league.

The ten year’s rich working experience is traced right from Kamuli soccer Academy, St.Peter’s Kwatampola Primary school Mubende Kamuli Kassanda, Best Hours Nursery and Primary school, Mityana Soccer Academy (MISA), Katale progressive Primary school – Ngobe, Global stars Football Academy and Mumsa High School – Mityana before he ventured into the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

William Ggaliwango with some of the youngsters at Esteghlal Football Academy

In UAE, he has diligently and passionately served at Olympics Soccer Academy, TFA Football Academy, Dragon Twelve Football Academy, Falcon Sports Academy and lately at Esteghlal Football Academy, Future Stars Football Academy as well as Glendela international school, Dubai.

He has special praise for a number of stakeholders and personalities who have been part of his roll-coaster journey.

William Ggaliwango (extreme right) with the other coaches share a light moment after a practical session

“I am so much thankful to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA), FIFA, The FA, UEFA and the England Football Learning plus the different instructors, fellow coaches and everybody who has been part of my journey so far” Ggaliwango lauds.

Ggaliwango has put his ambitions straight; to elevate to UEFA “B”, “A” and Pro licences in the coming years.

William Ggaliwango rests

William Ggaliwango in Dubai