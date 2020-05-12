Mityana Soccer Academy (MISA)’s motto reads in bold “Talent is Wealth and Health”.
Since 2010 when this academy was started with a single old ball, no training cones and a small number of players, there was a beam of hope that progress would be attained.
William “Diego” Galiwango and Tony Mukasa Nsereko are the two co-founders of the Mityana Soccer Academy.
This academy vividly traces its tap roots and recounts the humble beginning having started with 20 children.
“Way back in 2010, we used to have one old ball, a small number of players, no jerseys and no training cones. We could however improvise with the ice cream cans as cones. The playing ground we used to use was a mere compound of someone in Mityana town” Galiwango traces.
Back in the days, the academy activities were conducted by one coach, Tony Mukasa Nsereko.
Today, there are now several coaches as Reagan Lule (in charge of goalkeepers), Diego and Kawuuki.
Products:
Over the years, this academy has provided a rich plat form where several players have been scouted, developed and recommended to several schools for bursaries and clubs as well as teams like the Ssingo Ssaza.
Players as Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim and Uganda U-17 women captain), Sula Mpanga (Vipers Junior Team, St Mary’s SS Kitende and former Uganda U-17 team), Mohammed “Jam Nasiffu” Barasa (In Kenya third division at Soy United FC) are some of the outspoken products that carry aloft Mityana Soccer Academy’s banner.
I am humbled to have come from Mityana Soccer Academy (MISA). I will remain focused towards the playing the beautiful game.Juliet Nalukenge, Kawempe Muslim and Uganda U-17 Women Captain
Others include; Gordon Ntege, Robert Kasozi (Galaxy), George Kaddu (Kiyinda Boys and Ssingo), Locus Kawooya (Vipers U-17), Mudde, Emmanuel Eneck (S2), Richard Kasagga (P7), Kaggwa Nsereko (S1), goalkeeper Bosco Mwanje (P7), Trevor “Ganja” Mubiru (P7), Ronald Sserugo (P6), Mudashiru Nsubuga and many others.
“We have been able to teach the basics of the game to several players. There are so many promising players that have been identified and further developed into good players. The future is really bright” Mukasa notes.
Today, the academy’s tally has 150 children across all the age brackets and they take part in several youth organized tournaments as Airtel Rising Stars (ARS), Kajufa organized events, Watoto Wa Soka Annual Holiday camp and a number of other invitational tournaments.
Management:
With the strong foundation, Mityana Soccer Academy is destined for the best in future.
Some of the future prospects include soliciting for funds to secure their own home where a state of art playing facility will be developed, with an established home.
Also, there is a bold plan to construct primary and secondary schools to offer education and football skills to the children; a vision which can be realized with the right partners and sponsors.
The giant strides moved by Mityana Soccer Academy (MISA) have indeed reaped dividends in talents of bettering health conditions and creating wealth as well.
Management:
- Co-Directors: Mr. Tony Mukasa Nsereko & Mr. William “Diego” Ggaliwango
- Chairperson: Mr. Alex Kibugo
- Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Mr. Dickson Kigozi
- Patron & Public Relations Officer (PRO): Mr. Patrick “Man-in” Bukenya
- Head coach: Mr. Tony Nsereko Mukasa
- Goalkeeping coach: Mr. Reagan Lule
- Other Members: Mr. Japhet Wasswa, Mr. Sam Sserebe, Mr. Patrick Mawejje (Head master MUMSA High School), Mr. Michael Mbaziira, Mr. Paul Kimbugwe (Parent), Mr. Alufunsi Obalia (Parent), Mr. Yahaya Katamba, Mr. Bastu Ssemuyamba (FUFA Delegate, Mityana Region)
Facebook: Mityana Soccer Academy
Key contacts: +256703288909, +256759986199, +256782986199