Mityana Soccer Academy (MISA)’s motto reads in bold “Talent is Wealth and Health”.

Since 2010 when this academy was started with a single old ball, no training cones and a small number of players, there was a beam of hope that progress would be attained.

Mityana Soccer Academy Logo

Action involving Mityana Soccer Academy

Mityana Soccer Academy youngsters

William “Diego” Galiwango and Tony Mukasa Nsereko are the two co-founders of the Mityana Soccer Academy.

This academy vividly traces its tap roots and recounts the humble beginning having started with 20 children.

“Way back in 2010, we used to have one old ball, a small number of players, no jerseys and no training cones. We could however improvise with the ice cream cans as cones. The playing ground we used to use was a mere compound of someone in Mityana town” Galiwango traces.

Diego Galiwango, the Co-Director of Mityana Soccer Academy

Back in the days, the academy activities were conducted by one coach, Tony Mukasa Nsereko.

Today, there are now several coaches as Reagan Lule (in charge of goalkeepers), Diego and Kawuuki.

Certificate of registration with the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA)

Products:

Over the years, this academy has provided a rich plat form where several players have been scouted, developed and recommended to several schools for bursaries and clubs as well as teams like the Ssingo Ssaza.

Uganda U-17 women team captain Juliet Nalukenge is a product of Mityana Soccer Academy

Players as Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim and Uganda U-17 women captain), Sula Mpanga (Vipers Junior Team, St Mary’s SS Kitende and former Uganda U-17 team), Mohammed “Jam Nasiffu” Barasa (In Kenya third division at Soy United FC) are some of the outspoken products that carry aloft Mityana Soccer Academy’s banner.

I am humbled to have come from Mityana Soccer Academy (MISA). I will remain focused towards the playing the beautiful game. Juliet Nalukenge, Kawempe Muslim and Uganda U-17 Women Captain

Mohammed Barasa

Sula “Pele” Mpanga is a product of Mityana Soccer Academy

Mike Asaba

Others include; Gordon Ntege, Robert Kasozi (Galaxy), George Kaddu (Kiyinda Boys and Ssingo), Locus Kawooya (Vipers U-17), Mudde, Emmanuel Eneck (S2), Richard Kasagga (P7), Kaggwa Nsereko (S1), goalkeeper Bosco Mwanje (P7), Trevor “Ganja” Mubiru (P7), Ronald Sserugo (P6), Mudashiru Nsubuga and many others.

Mudashiru Nsubuga

“We have been able to teach the basics of the game to several players. There are so many promising players that have been identified and further developed into good players. The future is really bright” Mukasa notes.

Today, the academy’s tally has 150 children across all the age brackets and they take part in several youth organized tournaments as Airtel Rising Stars (ARS), Kajufa organized events, Watoto Wa Soka Annual Holiday camp and a number of other invitational tournaments.

Mityana Soccer Academy U10 team

Mityana Soccer Academy U17 team

Mityana Soccer Academy team that plays in the Buganda Regional league

The Mityana Soccer Academy U1-5 team in the UYFA 2019 tournament in Masaka

With the strong foundation, Mityana Soccer Academy is destined for the best in future.

Some of the future prospects include soliciting for funds to secure their own home where a state of art playing facility will be developed, with an established home.

Mityana Soccer Academy Goalkeeping coach Reagan Kalule

Also, there is a bold plan to construct primary and secondary schools to offer education and football skills to the children; a vision which can be realized with the right partners and sponsors.

The giant strides moved by Mityana Soccer Academy (MISA) have indeed reaped dividends in talents of bettering health conditions and creating wealth as well.

Dickson Kigozi is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mityana Soccer Academy

Alex Kibugo_Mityana Soccer Academy Chairman

Management:

Co-Directors : Mr. Tony Mukasa Nsereko & Mr. William “Diego” Ggaliwango

: Mr. Tony Mukasa Nsereko & Mr. William “Diego” Ggaliwango Chairperson: Mr. Alex Kibugo

Mr. Alex Kibugo Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Mr. Dickson Kigozi

Mr. Dickson Kigozi Patron & Public Relations Officer (PRO) : Mr. Patrick “Man-in” Bukenya

: Mr. Patrick “Man-in” Bukenya Head coach: Mr. Tony Nsereko Mukasa

Mr. Tony Nsereko Mukasa Goalkeeping coach: Mr. Reagan Lule

Mr. Reagan Lule Other Members: Mr. Japhet Wasswa, Mr. Sam Sserebe, Mr. Patrick Mawejje (Head master MUMSA High School), Mr. Michael Mbaziira, Mr. Paul Kimbugwe (Parent), Mr. Alufunsi Obalia (Parent), Mr. Yahaya Katamba, Mr. Bastu Ssemuyamba (FUFA Delegate, Mityana Region)

Mityana Soccer Academy young players in a talk session

Mityana Soccer Academy in 2010

Facebook: Mityana Soccer Academy

Key contacts: +256703288909, +256759986199, +256782986199