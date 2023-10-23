Gaddafi FC Coach David Mutono wants his charges to build on the previous outing’s league win over Arua Hill when his side hosts Busoga United in the Jinja derby.

The army side overcame the Kongolo last week with a win which ended a three-match losing streak.

“It will be a tough game since it’s a derby but we want to build on the last win to move on,” said Mutono.

“The lads are in high spirits and confident and we hope to get all three points,” he added.

Busoga United ended a 2-match losing streak with a hard-earned point against Mbarara City.

The Kings Men, on four points sit 10th on the table while Gaddafi are on 3 points in 12th position.

Head-to-Head (h2h) and results

There have been four league meetings between the two sides with Gaddafi winning twice. [D1, L1]

Last season’s corresponding fixture ended in a goalless draw.

MATCH DAY FIVE FIXTURES

Tuesday24th October 2023

· Gaddafi FC Vs Busoga United FC, Gaddafi Arena-Jinja (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV.

· SC Villa Vs BUL FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

Wednesday 25th October 2023

· Mbarara City FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Kakyeka Stadium-Mbarara (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV.

· Wakiso Giants FC Vs Kitara FC, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium-Wakiso(4:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

Thursday 26th October 2023

· KCCA FC Vs NEC FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo (6:30pm) Live on FUFA TV.

Friday 27th October 2023

· Maroons FC Vs URA FC, Prisons Ground-Luzira (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV.

· Soltilo Bright Stars FC Vs Vipers SC, Kavumba Rec Ground-Wakiso(4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV, BBS TV&NBS Sport (Free to Air Game)

· UPDF FC Vs Express FC, Bombo Military Barracks Ground (4:00pm).