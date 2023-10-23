Philip Wokorach was Racing 92’s top points and top try scorer during the In Extenso French Super Sevens club rugby championship finale.

Wokorach scored four tries and kicked one conversion in three matches during the tournament played at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, Paris on Sunday.

Philip Wokorach Credit: Don Mugabi

A try and a conversion against eventual champions Baabaas during the Cup Quarterfinals. Two tries against losing finalists Stade Francais Paris during the 5/6th Ranking Semifinal. And one more try against Union Bordeaux-Begles during the 7/8th Ranking Final.

His closest Racing 92 teammate on the scoring charts was Roscoe Syster who touched down three times.

Racing 92 lost all their three matches as they disappointingly finished last among the eight participating teams.

Racing 92 scoresheet at French Super 7s finale:

Quarterfinal 1: Baabaas 21-12 Racing

Baabaas 21-12 Racing 5/6th Semifinal: Stade Francais 28-24 Racing 92

Stade Francais 28-24 Racing 92 7/8th Final: Racing 26-28 Union Bordeaux-Begles

Overall, in the entire French national sevens club rugby championship, Racing 92 were ranked eighth out of sixteen teams.

Wokorach will return to his club A.S.B.C. Vaucluse as they resume their 2023-24 season in the French Nationale 2 and Espoirs Nationaux tournaments.