The best photos of Philip Wokorach as he turned out for Racing 92 during the French Super 7s club rugby championship finale at the Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday.

Wokorach scored four tries and one conversion in the three matches he played, a top-scoring performance for Racing 92 in the event.

