The provisional American Football squad for the Uganda team (The Generals) that will face rivals Kenya in the 2023 Africa Zone Series duel has embarked on preparations.

This contest will take place on Sunday, 12th November 2023 at the Legends Rugby grounds in Naguru, a suburb of the capital, Kampala.

The 27-man team has a couple of experienced players in the different departments as quarter back, running back, defensive line and offensive line.

L-R: Ken Rohan Kamanzi (captain) Steven George Okeng (president American Football Federation of Uganda) and Rowan Keith

The technical team docket has Shudais Mpanga as head with Martin Omala the defense coordinator and Abel Bangi as the offense coordinator.

The trio will work alongside American coach Michael Cotter.

According to Steven George Okeng, the president of American Football Federation of Uganda (AFFU), the training will commence next week.

“We have assembled the team and all is set as the team commences training next week” Okeng revealed to Kawowo Sports Media.

Last year, Uganda lost to Kenya at the Legends Rugby playground in Naguru during the match also watched by Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel, the General Secretary for National Council of Sports (NCS).

Kenya won the contest 6-0 and Uganda will seek revenge.

Uganda Generals provisional squad

Summoned Uganda Generals Team:

Players: George William Bekunda, Ashraf Golooba, Samuel Kigozi, Matia Jjagwe, Patrick Akandwanaho, Jonathan Odong, Steven Kinyera, Brian Tibagasa, Paul Ruhundwangeye, King James Oyena, Hussein Andama, Shafiq Mawejje, Nobert Gibnena, Richard Ngobi, Gibson Ocaya, Marvin Kasumba, Joshua Wenowe, Ken Rohan Kamanzi, Keith Rowan Kabera, Ronald Mugerwa, George W. Muwanga, Patrick Muhire, Michael Mugezi, Bernad Mubangizi, Denis Oduke, Patrick Lapyem and Joseph Oyat.

Technical team:

Shudais Mpanga (Head), Martin Omala (Defense Coordinator), Abel Bangi (Offense Coordinator)

Coach: Michael Cotter