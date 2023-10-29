Overview: Joseph Ssebatindira is also a member of Kibuli SS Table Tennis club. He is coached by Alvin Katumba.

World Table Tennis Youth Contender Championship (U-11):

Final: Joseph Ssebatindira (Uganda) 3-0 Hussein Eyad (Egypt)

Set scores: 11-06, 11-05, 11-09

Uganda’s Table Tennis wonder kid Joseph Ssebatindira clinched the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth contender U-11 championship in Egypt.

The 9-year-old Nakasero Primary School pupil overcame Egyptian Hussein Eyad 3-0 dominating all the sets 11-06, 11-05 and 11-09.

Joseph Ssebatindira with his trophy alonsgide the losing finalist, Hussein Eyad from Egypt

This victory caught the attention of a number of personalities including the Africa Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) president Khaled El-Salhy.

“Congratulations to the Joseph Ssebatindira for the big win to take gold medal in the World Table Tennis Youth Contender in Egypt. I am so happy that the final was a complete African match between Ssebatindira and Eyad Hussein from Egypt. I have the pleasure to recognize the full success of the China/Africa camp which helped the players to perform well at the WTT tournament” El-Salhy noted as quoted by the ITTF-Africa website.

Ssebatindira, also a member of Kibuli SS Table Tennis club was coached by Alvin Katumba.

Joseph Ssebatindira stands on the podium

Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) president Robert Jjagwe saluted the different parties who helped Ssebatindira perform to the best of his expectation ranging from the mother (Betina Nakanwangi), coach (Alvin Katumba) to three-time Olympian Mary Musoke (of Nakasero Table Tennis club).

“I thank Mary Musoke (three time Olympian) for the support to Joseph Ssebatindira. This is Uganda’s first time ever to play in the WTT. We are pleased with this development. We thank the colleagues in the Table Tennis family who made this happen. This is the very first in the entire history since the Table Tennis sport was introduced in 1952 by the Brothers of Christian Instruction” Jjagwe noted.

Robert Jjagwe, president of Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) | Credit: David Isabirye

Ssebatindira also shone during the 2023 Africa Cup in Kenya. He was also outstanding in the 12& under tournament before he was specially invited in Cote D’Ivoire for a special training camp where he also played high profile players.