Uganda Premier League | Fixtures

BUL FC vs URA FC

Arua Hill vs KCCA FC

Mbarara City vs Bright Stars

Vipers SC vs Wakiso Giants

Mbarara City seek their second victory of the campaign to create momentum into the ongoing Uganda Premier League campaign.

To achieve the mark, Mbarara City will have to go past Bright Stars in a UPL clash at Kakyeka Stadium on Tuesday.

After a loss to NEC FC in the opening, the Ankole Lions went on to pick three draws before beating Arua Hill SC 1-0 in their most recent game.

However, Bright Stars are winless in the ongoing season. In the five games played so-far, they have picked two draws and suffered three losses.

Ahead of the game, Bright Stars defender Denis Kaka Omony revealed that the game means a lot because they need to end the bad run.

“We have prepared well. Its not been the desired start since we have a bad run but this game gives us a chance to register the first victory,” he said.

“I am going to play against my former paymasters but I am on the opposite side and so I will give out everything to see that my team wins. We shall work hard as a team and register maximum points.”

“I humbly ask our fans not to give up yet. We are doing all it takes to make them happy and from this game we shall take back home glory,” he concluded.

Head to head

Since 2017, the two sides have played 10 games. Among those Bright Stars have registered four victories while Mbarara has only three wins. They have shared points thrice.