Results

Arua Hill 1-1 KCCA

Mbarara City 1-1 Soltilo Bright Stars

BUL 1-0 URA

Alex Kitaata second half goal was all BUL needed to beat visiting URA 1-0 at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Tuesday.

The former Villa forward scored five minutes into the second half to give the hosts a lead which they held on till the final whistle to earn a sixth straight victory that takes them three points clear at the top.

URA were the better side in the first half but failed to beat Tom Ikara who eventually took home the Man of the Match award.

Defeat means the Tax collectors lose their unbeaten start to the season and remain winless away from home after earlier draws at UPDF, Bright Stars and Maroons.

BUL’s next game will be away to UPDF next week while URA will host Kitara at Lugazi.

In other games played so far, KCCA drew 1-1 with Arua Hill and the same score line was registered in Mbarara between the hosts and Bright Stars.