Wednesday Result

Busoga United 0-2 UPDF

NEC 0-3 Gaddafi

Kitara 0-1 Maroons

Amos Kirya scored a double as Gaddafi beat hosts NEC 3-0 to register their second win of the season.

Ronald Bithum scored the other goal for David Mutono’s side who were deserved winner on the afternoon.

Kirya slotted home from close range into an empty net as early as the seventh minute before Bithum forced Samson Kirya into what appeared like an own goal in the 33rd minute.

Kirya put the icing on the cake on the hour mark curling the ball far and beyond namesake Kirya in goal to hand the hosts their second defeat of the season.

Gaddafi climbs to 10th on the 16-team table with six points while NEC stay 4th with 12 points.

NEC’s next outing is at home again to Maroons who won 1-0 away to Kitara while Gaddafi will host Mbarara City next week.