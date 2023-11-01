Wednesday Result

Busoga United 0-2 UPDF

NEC 0-3 Gaddafi

Kitara 0-1 Maroons

UPDF got off the mark with a 2-0 away win over Busoga United at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday.

Christopher Tebandeke and Farid Rashid scored in either half to hand the army side the victory that lifts them from the relegation zone after six matches.

Tebandeke scored the opener twelve minutes after kick off before the win was sealed by Farid in the 78th minute.

The win takes Pius Ngabo’s men to 12th position with five points, two points behind 9th placed Busoga United.

Busoga United’s next fixture is a trip to Bright Stars next week while UPDF will host BUL.

Elsewhere, Kitara lost their first game 1-0 to Maroons while NEC was beaten at home by Gaddafi 3-0.