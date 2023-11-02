German coach Torsten Frank Spittler has been named the new Amavubi head coach.

Spitter’s arrival fills the void created by Carlos Ferrer’s departure who left the role in August this year.

The development was made public by the Rwanda Football Association on Thursday, November 2 through a statement.

“FERWAFA is pleased to announce that Mr Torsten Spittler Frank has been appointed as the new coach of Men’s Rwanda National Team,” the statement partly reads.

Spittler becomes the fifth German coach after Pfister Otto, Rudi Gutendorf, Micheal Nees and Antoine Hey.

After failing to qualify for the 2023 AFCON, Rwanda is set to use the World Cup qualifiers to improve the Amavubi Stars squad at large.

He is not new on the African continent, in 2005 he was appointed Chief Instructor before he took over the Technical Director office of the Mozambican Football Federation.

More about Torsten Frank Spittler

Torsten was born in Germany on November 7, 1961. Less is noted about his playing career but as a coach he has gathered vast experience.

At the age of 32, he was appointed as youth team coach of Bundesliga side 1860 Munich in his first coaching job.

Spittler spent five years in the role before he was appointed as an assistant coach at the German U16 national team.

He holds a UEFA Pro coaching license, the highest coaching certificate in Europe.