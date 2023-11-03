URA FC head coach David Obua has promised to add value to his troops after being appointed to steer the Tax Collectors to glory.

Speaking shortly after the announcement, Obua revealed that he has gathered a lot of football knowledge that can be shared with URA FC players thus building a strong team.

“I hope I can use the experience and knowledge acquired to add value to the URA players,” Obua noted.

“It’s a great feeling, I am happy to be here because it has been long overdue. I thank the club for giving me this opportunity because I know it’s a new field for me, I have prepared myself well and also put in the effort to be here,” he added.

“Let’s buckle up and see how we can not only add value to the club with the integrity that we want to bring in from a footballing perspective but also the experience and knowledge that I have acquired.”

URA FC has already promised and given hope to the football faithful as the season kicks off but while on the road they always stumble and end up flirting with mid-table positions.

The former Uganda Cranes star calls for unity if URA FC is to gain the so-long-awaited success.

“Achieving success is a collective effort and for me, the most important aspect is to have everyone rowing in the same direction. We are working for URA and there are some core values that we have and I think integrity has to be one aspect that to instill in the players.”

“If you have that integrity then you are responsible and accountable for each and everything that you do. As players, they should be free to do whatever they want to do but remember that everything should be done from a team perspective,” he underlined.

URA FC are seventh on the log with nine points. In six games, they have drawn thrice, won twice and lost once.

Obua’s first assignment will be guiding his troops against Kitara FC on Friday, November 10 at Metha Stadium in Lugazi.