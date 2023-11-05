Uganda Cranes Head Coach Put Paul Joseph has summoned a provisional squad of 36 players ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Uganda will take on Guinea and Somalia on the 17th and 21st of November respectively in Morocco.

Put alongside Sam Ssimbwa were appointed by FUFA on Thursday this week.

The aforementioned two games will be the first outing for the newly appointed technical team.

Uganda is in Group G alongside Algeria, Somalia, Guinea, Botswana and Mozambique.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Nafian Legason Alionzi (Mekelakeya SC, Ethiopia), Salim Omar Magoola (Richards Bay FC, South Africa), Isima Bin Rashid Abdul Watenga (Golden Arrows FC, South Africa), Joel Mutakubwa (BUL FC, Uganda), Jack Komakech (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Defenders: Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), Elvis Bwomono Okello (IBV Vestamanyaer, Iceland), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo CD Leganes, Spain), Ibrahim Juma (CD Leganes, Spain), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA FC, Uganda), Halidi Lwaliwa (FK Bregalnica, North Macedonia), Bevis Kristofer Mugabi (Motherwell FC, Scotland), Najib Fesali (URA FC, Uganda), Denis Timothy Awany (SC Ashdod, Israel), Benjamin Nyakoojo (Kitara FC, Uganda), Rogers Ochaki Torach (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Midfielders: Bobosi Byaruhanga (Austin FC, USA), Khalid Aucho (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Hudu Mulikyi (URA FC, Uganda), Allan Oyirwoth (AMUS College, Uganda), Bright Anukani (Vipers SC, Uganda), Rogers Mugisha (Gor Mahia FC, Kenya), Isma Mugulusi (Unattached), Joseph Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba, Israel), Umaru Lutalo (SC Villa, Uganda), Ramsey Kawooya(Express FC, Uganda)

Forwards: Denis Omedi (Kitara FC, Uganda), Fred Amaku (Maroons FC, Uganda), Richard Basangwa (Wadi Degla SC, Egypt), Rogers Mato (Sanliurfaspor FC, Turkey), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Jaockim Ojera (Rayon Sports FC, Rwanda), Fahad Aziz Bayo (MFK Vyskov, Czech Republic), Travis Mutyaba (FC Dynamo Tbilisi, Georgia)