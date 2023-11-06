Mike Mutebi has let his feelings known about the current crisis at KCCA stating the club didn’t prepare for his exit.

Arguably the most successful ever to manage the Kasasiro, Mutebi was sacked by the club in March 2021 after five years in charge.

Under his stewardship, KCCA won three league titles, three Uganda Cups, Four Super Cups and one Cecafa Kagame Cup trophy and also guided them to the group stages of both the Caf Confederation Cup and Caf Champions League.

Since his exit, KCCA has never won a trophy and currently sit bottom of the league standings with one point out a possible 18 and have since parted ways with Portuguese Sergio Traguil who had replaced Morley Byekwaso.

“They didn’t prepare for my exit and I think that’s why KCCA is struggling, I exited when they started interference,” Mutebi told NBS Sport.

“I am very disappointed with what is happening at the club because the current management in place destroyed what was put in place.”

Mutebi cites political interference and discarding the youth program that he thrived well under as arguably the major problems at the club.

“I think there is political interference at the club. Also discarding the youth out of the program was the main problem of the club, how do you bring players who don’t fit in the playing style of the club.

“We were competitive in the continent and never used any foreign players during my time at the club and maybe the club didn’t appreciate that.”

There have reports circulating that the club considers hiring him again but he says he ran his race but believes Abdallah Mubiru is the perfect choice for the KCCA job at the moment.

“My journey at KCCA ended and I can’t reconsider it. They should sign Abdallah Mubiru because he knows the club.”

Jackson Nelly Magera, one of Mutebi’s former assistants is the man in charge at the moment on interim with reports revealing the 13-time league champions are in search for a permanent manager.

Alex Isabirye and Abdallah Mubiru are the names on the wish list that also had current Uganda Cranes assistant coach Sam Ssimbwa.