The Uganda Premier League clash between Wakiso Giants and Express that was slated for Saturday November 11th has been suspended.

This was confirmed by the UPL secretariat in a letter signed by CEO Bernard Bainamani on Wednesday.

“The UPL Secretariat has been guided by FUFA to postpone M#56 Wakiso Giants FC vs Express FC that was scheduled to be played on Saturday 11th November 2023,” a league statement said on Wednesday.

“This is to allow judicial bodies conclude matters relating to M#38 UPDF FC vs Express FC match.”

OFFICIAL || MATCH POSTPONED



The new dates for our rescheduled game against @WakisoGiantsFC will be communicated soon.#MukwanoGwabangi 🔴🦅 https://t.co/O8llYyvKsQ pic.twitter.com/0Z9EaRFo4i — Express FC (@ExpressFCUganda) November 8, 2023

This is the second fixture involving the Red Eagles that has been suspended after their would clash with rivals Villa last week was also postponed.

“The two fixtures involving Express FC that have been postponed to date will be scheduled as soon as the said matters are concluded.”

The seven-time champions are under investigations with allegations that their fans beat up assistant referee Fahad Sekayiba in the aftermath of their 1-1 draw with UPDF in Bombo close to a fortnight ago.

The Uganda Football Referees Associations (UFRA) have since suspended their services in officiating matches involving the Red Eagles, a move which the FA supported.

With two arrests of suspected criminals in the case arrested, there was hope that the fixture at Kabaka Kyabaggu would go on as per the schedule but it wont be the case.