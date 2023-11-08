Overview: The ultimate prize for the ladies’ winner is a brand-new Toyota Rahum with Ug.Shs 3,000,000 and a trophy.

Event : 2023 Nile Special Pool National Open

: 2023 Nile Special Pool National Open Date : Saturday, 11 th November

: Saturday, 11 November Venue : Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala

: Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala Entry Fee: Ug.shs 25,000 (Comes with 2 Nile Special beers or water)

The 2023 Nile Special National pool championship will be held this Saturday, 11th November at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala.

It is a men’s and ladies contest with action cuing off as early as 9 AM.

The draws for either gender were conducted at the Tickles & Giggles Bar in Kiwatule.

Paul Kayanja and Kalibala during the 2023 draws at Tickles and Giggles Bar | Credit: David Isabirye

There are 128 men in action at the grand finale whilst 32 ladies will compete.

The ladies’ defending champion Ritah Nimusiima will officially open up her title defense against Zaimatt Nabafu in the opener that will be a cracker.

The winner of this contest will take on either Fauzah Namuganza or Lillian Arao at the round of 16.

Ritah Nimusiima, 2018 national open champion | Credit: David Isabirye

Pre-tournament favourite Rukia Naiga will face Rose Namugerwa at the first stage; in line for Maimuna Nangendo or Brenda Nasasira during the round of 16.

Another favourite Rashida Mutesi shall battle Natasha Ndibalekera during the round of 32.

Either Mutesi or Ndibalekera will progress to the round of 16 to battle Priscilla Nampala or Angela Busingye in the second round.

National team player Marion Kisakye (Shiela Ankah) on the pool table during the recent international tournament in South Africa

On-form Marion “Ankah Sheila” Kisakye plays veteran Aisha Madondo; in line for either Deborah Ibenu or Goretti Kabasinguzi.

“I have done enough training and I plan to take a game at a time. The national open remains a treasure to any pool player and will be eyeing the ultimate prize” Kisakye remarks.

The ultimate prize for the ladies’ winner is a brand-new Toyota Rahum (UBP 277J) with Ug.Shs 3,000,000 and a trophy.

The cars to be won by the 2023 Nile Special National Open pool winners | Credit: David Isabirye

There were also be cash rewards for all the quarter-finalists.

The best in the male category will take home a Toyota Mark-X (UBP 562K), Ug.shs 5,000,000 and a trophy.

The men defending champion is Mansoor “Muto” Bwanika and will face Alpha Amanyire during the first round.

Either Bwanika or Amanyire will battle former winner Jonan “Joker” Turigye or Ronald Kirabira in the second round (stage of 64).

This Nile Special funded national open returns after a four-year absence due to COVID-19 pandemic and organization within the main special sponsors.

The tournament is organized by Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) and is arguably the biggest individual pool event on the African continent.

2023 Nile Special National Pool Open championship flow chart