Famed Canadian academic Andrew Hargreaves, 72, is a popular Research Professor at the University of Ottawa and Boston College.

Doctor Hargreaves, who studied at University of Leeds and The University of Sheffield is spot on for his perception about the capacity building programs as cited in the over sell-out 30 books including the most recent one; Well-being in Schools: Three Forces that Will Uplift Your Students in a Volatile World and Five Paths of Student Engagement (Dennis Shirley).

About capacity building, Dr. Hargreaves hints; “Capacity building originally meant helping people to help themselves. Now, it means required training to deliver imposed policies”.

To rhyme with Dr. Hargreaves, the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) is on a mission possible to enrich, equip and empower students, teachers as well as other stake-holders with the viable skills to be in “position to deliver imposed policies.”

The USSSA capacity building program was birthed in 2022. To this effect, at least 2000 persons have been educated from the different corners of Uganda in the various spheres of officiation (refereeing), coaching and public relations (media).

According to the programs coordinator Patrick Okanya, the students have been trained in Football, Netball, Volleyball, Athletics, Basketball, Handball (coaching or refereeing) as well as Racket games (Table Tennis, Badminton and Tennis).

The program duration is a week (7 days) and returns in late 2023 (December) and early January 2023 at a charge of Ug.shs 98,000/= and Ug.Shs 150,000. The December program will run from 3rd to 9th concurrently in Kampala, Jinja, Fort Portal and Lira.

The second segment shall kick off on 10th to 16th December 2023 in Kampala, Mbale and Arua.

January 2024:

Between 7th to 13th January 2024, the program will run in Kampala, Soroti and Hoima.

The last part shall be held between 14th to 20th January 2024 in Kampala, Entebbe and Gulu.

The nitty gritty about the program can be attained via +256393256054 (phone contact) and usssa2002@gmail.com (e-mail).

About capacity building; the American Federation of Teachers president Rhonda “Randi” Weingarten concurs with Dr Hargreaves.

“Teaching is a profession in which capacity building should occur at every stage of the career – novices working with accomplished colleagues, skillful teachers sharing their craft, and opportunities for teacher leadership.” Weingarten, a renowned educator remarks.