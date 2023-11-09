Overview: Marion Kisakye (Ankah Sheila) is best known for her precision once on the pool table. She will face a stern test of character as she battles vastly experienced Aisha Madondo.

· Event: 2023 Nile Special Pool National Open

· Date: Saturday, 11th November

· Venue: Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala

· Entry Fee: Ug.shs 25,000 (Comes with 2 Nile Special beers or water)

Only a couple of hours remain before the official cue off for the 2023 Nile Special National pool championship on Saturday, 11th November at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala.One hundred and sixty (160) finalists of which one hundred and twenty-eight (128) are male players and thirty-two (32) are female will battle for supremacy.It remains on the record; no reigning champion has ever successfully managed to defend this title, a feat that holders Ritah Nimusiima (ladies) and Mansoor “Muto” Bwanika (men) will fight to defy.

Among the ladies to contend the title with Nimusiima is on-form Marion Kisakye, a player who hails from Jinja city.

Marion “Ankah Sheila” Kisakye

Popularly known in the pool circles as Ankah Shiela, Kisakye is a member of the Uganda national team.She is best known for her precision once on the pool table and will face a stern test of character as she battles vastly experienced Aisha Madondo.Kisakye is unfazed of the opposition in this grueling day-long championship.

National team player Marion Kisakye (Shiela Ankah) on the pool table during the recent international tournament in South Africa

“I can tell you that I am focused and ready to face off whoever that comes in my way. The enemy is in myself” Kisakye remarks.The winner between Kisakye and Madondo shall face off either Deborah Ibenu or Goretti Kabasinguzi.She speaks of the immense hours spent in training as she gets ready for the biggest pool event of the calendar year.

Marion Kisakye

“I have done enough training and I plan to take a game at a time. The national open remains a treasure to any pool player and will be eyeing the ultimate prize. I thank my management team, all sponsors, coaches and dear fans” Kisakye adds.The draws for the men and women were held last Friday at Tickles & Giggles Bar in Kiwatule.

Marion Kisakye on the pool table Credit: Kawowo Sports

Meanwhile, the ladies’ defending champion Nimusiima will officially open up her title defense against Zaimatt Nabafu in the opener that will be a cracker.The winner of this contest will take on either Fauzah Namuganza or Lillian Arao at the round of 16.

Defending champion Ritah Nimusiima (left) and Angella Busingye Credit: Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Other battles:Pre-tournament favourite Rukia Naiga will face Rose Namugerwa at the first stage; in line for Maimuna Nangendo or Brenda Nasasira during the round of 16.Another overwhelming favourite Rashida Mutesi shall face off against Natasha Ndibalekera during the round of 32.Either Mutesi or Ndibalekera will progress to the round of 16 to battle Priscilla Nampala or Angela Busingye in the second round.The ultimate prize for the ladies’ winner is a brand-new Toyota Rahum with Ug.Shs 3,000,000 and a trophy.There were also be cash rewards for all the quarter-finalists. The best in the male category will take home a Toyota Mark-X, Ug.shs 5,000,000 and a trophy.

The men defending champion is Mansoor “Muto” Bwanika and will face Alpha Amanyire during the first round.

This Nile Special funded national open returns after a five-year absence due to COVID-19 pandemic.

2023 Nile Special National Pool Open championship flow chart

The cars to be won by the 2023 Nile Special National Open pool winners | Credit: David Isabirye