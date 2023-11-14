Cricket Cranes Tour To Zimbabwe

Game 2: Uganda 🇺🇬 v Takashinga 2nd T20

Toss: Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl

Takashinga 123/8 | Bilal Hassun 4/18

Uganda 124/4 | Ronak Patel 35, Simon Ssesazi 38

Uganda won by 6 wickets

The Cricket Cranes were dominant in their second win against the hosts Takashinga in Zimbabwe.

Bilal Hassun (4/18) put in a Man of Match performance with the ball that set up the win for the visitors.

Brian Masaba won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bilal backed up his captain by snapping up 3 wickets inside the power play as the hosts were reduced to 23/3 inside 4 overs.

Cricket Cranes were disciplined with their bowling to ensure that the hosts never got away with Henry Ssenyondo (2/22) and Alpesh Ramjani (2/21) snaring some scalps as the hosts finished on 123/8 in 20 overs.

The chase, Ronak Patel (35) and Simon Ssesazi (38) put on an opening stand of 51 and that was sufficient for the rest of the lineup to see the game home.

The visitors took their time to chase down the total in a game situation that should have allowed them to test their power. Kenneth Waiswa (16) and Alpesh Ramjani (11) knocked off the winning runs for the visitors to pick up their second win of the tour to Zimbabwe.

The second game was a more assured performance from the Ugandans who ensured that they kept the pressure on with the ball to keep the hosts at bay.

The team will be back in action tomorrow for their 3rd T20 match of the series.