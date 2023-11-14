Overview: Jackson Mubiru, the president of Uganda Skateboard Union expressed the gratitude and essence of such a partnership with the Deaf community.

Time immemorial, partnerships have necessitated the smooth flow and projects of several projects at hand.

The power of partnerships is often manifested in team building, capacity development, continuity, sharing of ideas and skills, among others.

It is upon this firm background that the Uganda Skateboard Union (USU) has decided to spread wings to the deaf people, through one of their unifying bodies, Deaf Action Uganda.

Uganda Skateboard Union recently hosted a delegation from Deaf Action Uganda at the Kitintale skate park.

Guests inside the library at Kitintale Skate Park | Credit: David Isabirye

On the day were other guests as Moses Ddungu (President of Uganda Skateboarding Union), Hon Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo (MP Nakawa East), Paul Mark Kayongo (President Uganda Woodball Federation), local residents and other personalities.

Jackson Mubiru, the president of Uganda Skateboard Union expressed the gratitude and essence of such a partnership.

“Skating is an all-inclusive sport. As the Uganda Skateboard Union, we are more than excited to have the game taken on by the deaf people. We shall provide all the necessary support to see to it that the deaf people learn and enjoy skating” Mubiru remarked.

Jackson Mubiru, founder and president of Uganda Skateboard Union | Credit: David Isabirye

L-R: Tonny Eyoku, Prossy Gwokyalya (sign language interpreter) and Moses Ddungu interacting | Credit: David Isabirye

Speaking through a sign language specialist Prossy Gwokyalya, the president of Deaf Action Uganda Tonny Eyoku noted that he was very delighted for the partnership, appreciating the Uganda Skateboard Union for the opportunity presented to them.

“Deaf Action Uganda is humbled to partner with the Uganda Skateboard Union to have the deaf people take on the skating sport. We are ready to wholesomely embrace this sport and engage in competitions domestically and international level” Eyoku highlighted.

Cynthia Kemigisa and MP Balimwezo dancing at Kitintale Skate Park | Credit: David Isabirye

The Uganda Skateboard Union general secretary Cynthia Kemigisa was also present at the event, acknowledging the deliberate plans to have the sport spread to different people in the various corners of the country.

A visibly excited Hon Balimwezo was happy for the development to have the deaf part of the skating people.

Tonny Eyoku, the Executive Director of Deaf Action Uganda | Credit: David Isabirye

“The deaf people are also like the normal people. Therefore, to have them part of the skating sport is a great venture of itself.” Hon. Balimwezo stated.

For starters, the game of skating in Uganda is growing a fast rate given the availability of various skating parks in Kitintale, Mukono, Jinja, large parking lots as Mandela National Stadium – Namboole and elsewhere.

Twins; Mackline Kembabazi and Gillian Kemirembe_Twins who are both deaf | Credit: David Isabirye

Moses Ddungu, President Uganda Skating Federation | Credit: David Isabirye