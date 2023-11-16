Friday November 17, 2023

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso 4pm

Express FC coach James Odoch says his side will be about revenge when they visit Wakiso Giants on a rescheduled league fixture on Friday.

Odoch oversaw the Red Eagles lose 3-2 to the Purple Sharks last season in this corresponding fixture before a 1-1 draw at Wankulukuku.

The seven-time champions haven’t been in action since October 27 when they drew with UPDF thanks to a Fufa suspension of their matches and Odoch feels that has been some good time to work on a lot of things.

“We have had enough time to prepare for this fixture which makes us more ready than they are,” he started.

Love the partnership? Let’s cheer the lads this Friday as we host @ExpressFCUganda



🗓 Friday 17th Nov

⏰ 1600hrs

🏟 Kabaka Kyabaggu, Wakiso

📺 Live on @fufatv1 & @sanyukaprime

💴 10k and 20k#WeAreThePurpleSharks#PrideOfWakiso#SayNoToViolence pic.twitter.com/YYuMGpbX59 — Wakiso Giants FC (@WakisoGiantsFC) November 16, 2023

“And after losing at their place 3-2 last season, our mission will be to avenge and we believe we shall do enough for the maximum three points.”

The visitors, the only unbeaten side in the division at the moment with 11 points in five games are to miss the services of midfielder Ramzey Kawooya who was a late inclusion in the Uganda Cranes squad.

However, they still have enough choices in Muhammad Ssenoga, Andrew Kawooya and Emmanuel Waiswa to fill the void.

For the Purple Sharks, defenders Apollo Kagogwe (injured) and Bashir Asiku (suspension) as well as midfield gem Lawrence Bukenya are out.

Wakiso Giants sit second from bottom with 4 points in six games and have won just one game this campaign – 2-0 away to UPDF.

Head-to-head (h2h) and results

Express have won 4 of the last six league meetings losing just once and as many stalemates.

Wakiso Giants are yet to register a home victory this season with one draw and two defeats.