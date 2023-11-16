- FUFA Big League | Result
- Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Mbale Heroes 0-4 Police FC
Police FC secured a stunning 4-0 victory over Mbale Heroes in a FUFA Big League match played at Mbale Municipal Grounds on Thursday evening.
The visitors dominated the match from the start with Denis Kalanzi scoring three minutes into the game, heading home from a corner kick.
Isaac Ogwang doubled the lead with a powerful low drive shot that found its way through a crowd of defenders and into the back of the net.
Despite a chance for Mbale Heroes to level the score through Akram Muzanyi, Police goalkeeper Edward Kasibante made a stunning save to keep his team in the lead.
At the beginning of the second half, Police introduced Ronald Onyai to add more speed and agility in the midfield.
Ogwang continued his impressive performance by scoring his second and third goals of the game, extending the visitors’ lead to four.
Mbale Heroes’ defence struggled to contain the dominant forward, and the visitors were able to secure an impressive win.
The victory means that Police FC continue to dominate the league, sitting on top of the log with 19 points, while Mbale Heroes are in fifth place with 13 points.
Both teams have played eight games in the ongoing campaign.
Other Results
- Onduparaka FC 3-0 Karo Karungi
- Kiyinda Boys FC 1-2 Lugazi FC
- Kigezi HomeBoyz 2-0 Young Elephants FC
- Blacks Power 3-0 Booma FC