FUFA Big League | Result

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Mbale Heroes 0-4 Police FC

Police FC secured a stunning 4-0 victory over Mbale Heroes in a FUFA Big League match played at Mbale Municipal Grounds on Thursday evening.

The visitors dominated the match from the start with Denis Kalanzi scoring three minutes into the game, heading home from a corner kick.

Isaac Ogwang doubled the lead with a powerful low drive shot that found its way through a crowd of defenders and into the back of the net.

Despite a chance for Mbale Heroes to level the score through Akram Muzanyi, Police goalkeeper Edward Kasibante made a stunning save to keep his team in the lead.

At the beginning of the second half, Police introduced Ronald Onyai to add more speed and agility in the midfield.

Ogwang continued his impressive performance by scoring his second and third goals of the game, extending the visitors’ lead to four.

Mbale Heroes’ defence struggled to contain the dominant forward, and the visitors were able to secure an impressive win.

The victory means that Police FC continue to dominate the league, sitting on top of the log with 19 points, while Mbale Heroes are in fifth place with 13 points.

Both teams have played eight games in the ongoing campaign.

Other Results

Onduparaka FC 3-0 Karo Karungi

Kiyinda Boys FC 1-2 Lugazi FC

Kigezi HomeBoyz 2-0 Young Elephants FC

Blacks Power 3-0 Booma FC