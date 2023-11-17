Uganda Women’s 7s national team will be the first to take to the field during the 2023 Safari Sevens tournament. This will be at 8.30 a.m. against Tropic 7s in the women’s round-robin competition.

The women will face each of Tropic 7s, Kenya Lionesses 1, Tuks 7s, and Kenya Lionesses 2 (Cubs) before the top two seeds progress to the knockouts.

Kickoff Time Uganda Women’s Fixture DAY ONE 1 8.30 a.m. vs Tropic 7s 2 11.04 a.m. vs Kenya Lionesses 1 3 3.46 p.m. vs Tuks 7s DAY TWO 4 11.50 a.m. vs Kenya Lionesses 2

The men’s competition, on the other hand, will have a pool phase before the knockouts. The ten teams have been drawn into two pools as shown below:

Pool A: Kenya Shujaa, Red Wailers, Uganda, SA All-Stars, Tropic 7s.

Pool B: Germany, Kenya Morans, Samurai, KCB Rugby Club, WP Select.

Uganda Men’s 7s national team will begin their campaign against South Africa All-Stars.

Kickoff Time Uganda Men’s Fixture DAY ONE 1 9.36 a.m. vs South Africa All-Stars 2 12.28 p.m. vs Red Wailers 3 1.58 p.m. vs Kenya Shujaa DAY TWO 4 10 a.m. vs Tropic 7s

For both teams, the highlight of the tournament is the renewal of rivalries against the hosts and neighbours to the East. Kenya have won the last meetings between the two countries and finished higher in both Africa 7s tournaments this year.

The 2023 Safari 7s tournament will be played at RFUEA Grounds along Ngong Road in Nairobi, Kenya from November 17-19, 2023.