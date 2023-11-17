Former SC Villa goalkeeper Sulait Luyima made his bow for the Djibouti national team in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers 2026.

Luyima who plays in Djibouti for the country’s giants Artar Solar was in goal as the nation fell 6-0 to record African champions Egypt at Cairo International stadium on Thursday.

Donning shirt 22, Luyima made history as the first custodian to feature for the minnows in the group stages of the world cup qualifiers.

“It was a bad day in office but In Sha Allah, I believe good results will come,” said Luyima who made seven stunning saves.

Luyima is a product of the now defunct Jogoo Young that produced among other custodians Yasin Mugabi and Brian Bwete among others under the guidance of late Giringi Lukwago.

Djibouti and Luyima will face Ethiopia, Guinea Bissau, Burkina Faso and Siera Leone besides the Pharaohs in Group A.