Umar Dauda is proving to have a liking for the season’s ultimate rounds after yet again securing victory in this year’s final round in Fort Portal over the weekend.

Dauda registered his maiden victory in last year’s final round in Rukungiri, Western Uganda.

Navigated by Steven Bunya in a Mitsubishi VI, Dauda survived the weekend’s challenging event that saw many crews retire to seal a remarkable finish.

Umar Dauda | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

They won the event by 34 seconds with homeboy Byron Rugomoka finishing second.

“The feeling has been good and we are happy with the results. We won the same event and everyone was hoping we could do it again,” said Dauda.

“The event has been challenging comparing other car’s performance with my Evo, there is a difference. But I am happy the car managed to the end,” he added.

2022 NRC champion Byron Rugomoka who has had a rather disappointing season consoled himself with a podium finish.

Byron Rugomoka | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

New rally entrant Abasi Sebunya will have a lot to say about his debut rally in Uganda after securing a podium finish.

Sebunya navigated by his trainer Maris Neiksans survived the slippery stages to cross the final finish in third position overall.

Peter Kalule settled for fourth while Fred Busulwa completed the top five finishers of the event.

In the Clubman Rally Championship, Joshua Muwanguzi survived a late scare eventually securing enough points to seal the category title.

Joshua Muwanguzi | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe Ali Omar Yasser | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Ali Omar Yasser won the CRC category.