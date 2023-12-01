Cricket Cranes veteran Frank Nsubuga hopes to be part of the squad that will represent the nation in the T20 World Cup next year.

Nsubuga has been with the national team for an incredible 26 years and made his first appearance on the big stage date back in 1997.

At the age of 16, he played for Uganda in the East and Central Africa ICC Trophy in 1997 before making his class debut against Namibia in the Intercontinental Cup in 2004.

On Thursday, November 30, the Cricket Cranes made history after clinching a T20 World Cup qualification.

While speaking to the press, Nsubuga revealed that he is happy to be part of the milestone but he hopes to be part of the squad so that the dream becomes a reality.

“I pray that I make it to the squad that will play the World Cup,” Nsubuga shared his anticipation.

“I know it is not easy but I will work hard to see that I make the final cut. I thank the boys who have done everything to see that we achieve this greatness,” he added.

Credit: John Batanudde

Nsubuga’s presence on the team has been so vital throughout the years thus providing fatherly advice to his teammates who hold him in high regard.

He adds that the qualification even sounds sweeter learning among the teams they went past was Zimbabwe – a Test nation.

“It’s been a long journey, we have tried and gone to a number of qualifiers but am so happy we have made it this time from a group that also had Zimbabwe.

“I am very happy and excited. It’s been a long since I started playing Cricket. I recall back in 1996 when the journey kicked off but here we are celebrating.”

Nsubuga was quick to pick out South Africa and Australia as the nations he dreams of playing during the world showpiece.

“I look forward to playing against South Africa and Australia because while growing up, I used to support them and also enjoy how they play.”

Uganda’s achievement has lifted them from the 23rd to the 22nd in the Global T20 rankings.

Even though the U-19 team has qualified for the World Cup on three occasions, this will be the first time the Cricket Senior Men’s team has made it.

A brief of Frank Nsubuga

Full Name: Frank Nsubuga

D.O.B: August 28, 1980

Batting: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Slow left-arm Orthodox