Overview: The UCAA seniors tournament is a signature event in the activities of the annual Aviation week.

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Seniors Golf Open 2023

Overall winners:

Men: Charles Kagombe – 137 Net

Charles Kagombe – 137 Net Ladies: Edrae Kagombe – 142 Net

Gross winners:

Men: J.B Ahn – 156 Gross

J.B Ahn – 156 Gross Ladies: Katy Kabenge – 171 Gross

It was the Kagombe family affair as the 2023 Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) sponsored seniors’ golf open championship climaxed at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club in Kampala on Sunday, 3rd December.

The Kagombe entity of Charles and wife Edrae were the men and ladies respective overall winners (net scores) during the two-day championship that attracted over 100 golfers.

L-R: Charles Kagombe, Fred K. Bamwesigye, Edrae Kagombe and Charles Katarikawe during the closure of the 2023 UCAA Seniors Golf tournament in Kampala | Credit: David Isabirye

Charles and Edrae Kagombe dance off at the Uganda Golf Club Terraces | Credit: David Isabirye

Charles tallied a total of 137 net scores played over 36 holes in two days while Edrae had 142 net to topple the rest of the field.

“The preparations were spot on and we had two perfect rounds” Charles, a member of Mbarara Golf Club spoke.

Fred Bamwesigye swings off during the official tee-off on Tee-box 1 at Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

The tournament was officially teed off by Fred K. Bamwesigye, the Director General of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCCA).

Bamwesigye also witnessed the hand-over of prizes and the closing ceremony of the tournament on Sunday evening.

Fred K. Bamwesigye with his speech

Gross winners:

J.B Ahn (156 Gross) and Dr. Katy Kabenge (171 Gross) emerged top gross players in the men and female categories respectively.

Other top performers:

The platinum (80+ Years) was won by Virdee Amerjeet with 160 Net. This was the first time that this category was rewarded.

Senior golfers before swinging off

Gold (70-79 Years):

Chairman of Uganda Senior Golfing Society (USGS) Charles Katarikawe scored 147 Net to win the gold cluster (70-79 years).

Katarikawe came top ahead of Edward Kanyesigye (148 Net) and Chris Mutegyeki (150 Net).

Silver (65-69 Years):

teven Katwiremu won the silver category (65-69 years) with 143 Net ahead of Kida Nobuyashi (145 Net) and Sam Onek (147 Net).

Bronze (55-64 Years):

In the bronze section (55-64 years category), Dominic Tumwesigye was winner with 139 Net.

John Muchiri (146 Net) and Tushar Doshi (147 Net on Countback) followed suit in the first and second runners up positions respectively.

John Muchiri receives his trophy and prize from Emmanuel Wamala (captain of Uganda Golf Club) | Credit: David Isabirye

Ladies:

The ladies’ senior winner was Winnie Mpaabwa with 151 Net. Jenina Nasimolo (153 Net) and Esther Okullo (155 Net) were the respective first and second runners up.

Side-bets:

Joseph Bagabo shot longest for the men with Dr Katy Kabenge the ladies’ winner in this category.

The nearest to the pin (men) winner was Matata Onyango as Edrae Kagombe took the ladies’ gong.

Subsidiary Category:

The golfers below 55 years also took part and were categorized in the subsidiary section.

For men Group A (handicap 8.6 & Below), Paul Nuwagaba (141 Net) was winner, ahead of Michael Tumusiime – 154 Net (Countback) and the second runners up, Andrew Opio with 154 Net.

Michael Tumusiime ready to tee off | Credit: David Isabirye

Group B (8.7-16.3):

Ivan Arinaitwe won group B with 136 Net ahead of Paul Karemera (143 Net) and Mark Mayen (147 Net on countback)

Group C (16.4-28.0):

The group C section had Venny Birusya (146 Net) as winner with the first runners up; Peter Kajubi (147 Net) and 2nd Runners up; David Tumwesigye (154 Net countback)

Dr Katy Kabenge receives her longest drive prize | Credit: David Isabirye

Ladies:

Group A (8.6 & Below):

The ladies subsidiary group A winner was the left handed Gloria Mbaguta with 156 Net, coming ahead of Wendy Angudeyo (157 Net).

Group B (8.7-18.6):

Swedish based female golfer Patricia Mbabazi (146 Net) took group B ahead of Dinah Acen Ongol – 157 Net.

Group C (18.7-36.0)

Eva Araduha won group C with 153 Net with Susan Tashobya – 157 Net) as first runners as Josephine Babirye (158 Net) was second runners up.

The UCAA seniors tournament is a signature event in the activities of the annual Aviation week.

The other activities include the stake-holders engagement workshop and the Rwabushenyi memorial chess tournament.

CAA and Uganda Seniors Golfing Society officials pose for a group photo

All top performers:

Platinum (80+ Years):

Winner: Virdee Amerjeet – 160 Net

Gold (70-79 Years):

Winner : Charles Katarikawe – 147 Net

: Charles Katarikawe – 147 Net Runners up : Edward Kanyesigye – 148 Net

: Edward Kanyesigye – 148 Net 2nd Runners up: Chris Mutegyeki – 150 Net

Silver (65-69 Years):

Winner : Steven Katwiremu – 143 Net

: Steven Katwiremu – 143 Net Runners up: Kida Nobuyashi – 145 Net

Kida Nobuyashi – 145 Net 2nd Runners up: Sam Onek – 147 Net

Bronze (55-64 Years):

Winner: Dominic Tumwesigye – 139 Net

Dominic Tumwesigye – 139 Net Runners up: John Muchiri – 146 Net

John Muchiri – 146 Net 2nd Runners up: Tushar Doshi – 147 Net (Countback)

Ladies:

Winner : Winnie Mpaabwa – 151 Net

: Winnie Mpaabwa – 151 Net Runners up : Jenina Nasimolo – 153 Net

: Jenina Nasimolo – 153 Net 2nd Runners up: Esther Okullo – 155 Net

Side-bets:

Longest Drive (Men): Joseph Bagabo

Joseph Bagabo Longest Drive (Ladies): Katy Kabenge

Katy Kabenge Nearest to the pin (Men ): Matata Onyango

): Matata Onyango Nearest to the pin (Ladies): Edrae Kagombe

Subsidiary Category:

Men:

Group A (8.6 & Below):

Winner: Paul Nuwagaba – 141 Net

Paul Nuwagaba – 141 Net Runners up : Michael Tumusiime – 154 Net (Countback)

: Michael Tumusiime – 154 Net (Countback) 2nd Runners up: Andrew Opio – 154 Net

Group B (8.7-16.3):

Winner : Ivan Arinaitwe – 136 Net

: Ivan Arinaitwe – 136 Net Runners up : Paul Karemera – 143 Net

: Paul Karemera – 143 Net 2nd Runners up: Mark Mayen – 147 Net (Countback)

Group C (16.4-28.0):

Winner : Venny Birusya – 146 Net

: Venny Birusya – 146 Net Runners up: Peter Kajubi – 147 Net

Peter Kajubi – 147 Net 2nd Runners up: David Tumwesigye – 154 Net (Countback)

Ladies:

Group A (8.6 & Below):

Winner : Gloria Mbaguta – 156 Net

: Gloria Mbaguta – 156 Net Runners up: Wendy Angudeyo – 157 Net

Group B (8.7-18.6):

Winner: Patricia Mbabazi – 146 Net

Patricia Mbabazi – 146 Net Runners up: Dinah Acen Ongol – 157 Net

Group C (18.7-36.0)

Winner : Eva Araduha – 153 Net

: Eva Araduha – 153 Net Runners up: Susan Tashobya – 157 Net

Susan Tashobya – 157 Net 2nd Runners up: Josephine Babirye – 158 Net