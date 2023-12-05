The clash between Soltilo Bright Stars FC and SC Villa played on Tuesday at Kavumba Recreation Centre ended in a draw.

In a closely contested affair, it was the home side that took the lead through on form captain Nelson Senkatuka who converted from the spot in the 20th minute.

Senkatuka who was through on goal was pulled down by defender Edward Masembe and the referee did not hesitate to point to the spot.

With five minutes to the end of the first half, Villa found the equalizer through Ivan Bogera thanks to a delivery by Kenneth Semakula.

In the second half, Villa thought had found the winner in the 77th minute when Rogers Kiwanuka found the back of the net but his goal was ruled for offside.

The result leaves SC Villa in 6th place on 13 points while Soltilo Bright Stars remain 9th on 11 points.