The Mandela National Stadium Namboole board of directors has a new chairperson in Barlow Edward John Muwanga.

For the next four years, Muwanga will lead a seven-man team that has six board members as appointed by the state minister for education and sports (sports) Hon. Peter Ogwang.

Edward Barlow John Muwanga

The new board chairperson has a wealth of experience in human resource, finance, education and banking having duly served at Standard Chartered Bank for close to 3 decades in various capacities.

He is among the current board members on the governing council of National Curriculum Development Centre.

In the exercise of powers vested in me under the Memorandum and Articles of Association of Mandela National Stadium Limited Article 36 and 37, I am pleased to appoint the chairperson and Members of Board of Directors of Mandela National Stadium Limited with immediate effect. Hon. Peter Ogwang, Minister of Education and Sports (Sports)

Hon Peter Ogwang

The board members include; Anne Abeja, Eng. Innocent Acheng Nkuyahaga, Claire Diana Angwech, Robert Okudi Bellarmine, Timothy Ronald Namboga and Ali Tagoole.

Abeja, a city lawyer (company secretary as well as chief legal officer at Housing Finance Bank) is also an ardent golfer.

She is the only person retained from the previous board members that has been in place since 9th September 2020.

Anne Abeja

Eng. Nkuyahaga is a development manager at Pearl Marina Estates Limited.

Angwech is a lawyer working as the business development manager at Shonubi Musoke and company advocates as well as a commissioner for oaths.

Diana Angwech

Okudi is a secretary, contracts committee at the ministry of finance, planning and economic development.

Namboga is a district economist whilst Tagoole is a senior economist.

The old board was chaired by Rosette Lubwama Kebba with the six members as Mark Namanya, Abeja, Veronica Mukyala, Mustapher Achidri, Godfrey Wamani and Jimmy Ebil Ssegawa.

Mandela National Stadium – Namboole is a gigantic national treasure that is seated on over 50 hectares of land with 3 land titles on block 234 plot 1334 (1.660 hectares), block 234 plot 6086 (12.6410 hectares) and block 234 plot 6087 (35.899 hectares).

These land titles were officially handed over by the ministry of lands on 27th August 2020.

The stadium is currently undergoing a massive renovation with the rehabilitation of the playing surface, dressing rooms, VIP and general stands, athletics running tartan among others.

Namboole accommodates a wide range of sporting disciplines as football, rugby, athletics, tennis, netball, volleyball, woodball and others.

It also hosts several offices and has the capacity to entertain concerts, prayer gatherings and other mass events gatherings.

The current appearence of Mandela National Stadium Namboole

