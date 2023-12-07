The 2024 Africa rally championship will be an East Africa and Central African affair after the only representative for West Africa; Cote d’Ivoire did not make it to the calendar.

Rallye Bandama will not feature on the African rally series. This follows years of not having a good reception as an African round. Often the event has received only one entry. This year the event running without any ARC entry.

The rally organisers have previously cited financial constraints in organising the rally.

Rally Bandama is one of the oldest Africa rally round on the calendar.

The Africa rally championship will now consist of six rounds going through Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, Tanzania, Burundi and Kenya.

In the past years, the west African event was the hardest event for eastern and southern African drivers to attend in the region given its location. It made logistics hard and expensive on the crews.

With the competition now close within countries that are still strong in motorsport, it could be a good move to attract more entrants to jump on the ARC contention in different categories.

2024 ARC Calendar

10-12th May Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally

28-30th June Rwanda Mountain Gorilla rally

26-28th July Zambia international rally

23-25th August Rally Tanzania

20-22nd September Rallye international du Burundi

25-27th October Equator rally Kenya