Uganda Premier League outfit Express FC has confirmed Alex Musongola Isabirye as their new head coach.

The Red Eagles confirmed on Thursday evening that Isabirye will take charge of the team until the end of the season.

“Alex Isabirye Musongola takes over as head coach up to the end of the season,” read the statement from the club.

Isabirye replaces James Odoch who parted ways with the club on Tuesday following a 1-1 draw with BUL FC at Wankulukuku.

The soft-spoken coach will try to revive the club and bring improved results following a mixed start to the season for the seven-time league winners.

Isabirye has been out of service since parting ways with Vipers SC before the start of the season.

At Vipers SC last season, he helped the club to win its first domestic double securing both the league and Uganda Cup.