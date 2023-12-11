Overview: The Uganda Para Badminton players expressed readiness to play their hearts out at the championship as they target qualification points to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in France.

Event : 2023 Dubai Para-Badminton International

: 2023 Dubai Para-Badminton International Category : Level 2

: Level 2 Venue: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Uganda’s Para Badminton team departed for Dubai, United Arab Emirates for the 2023 Dubai Para Badminton International tournament on Sunday, 11th December.

The eight-man delegation has seven players and one official, Betty Apio, the head coach.

Team captain Ali Kibirango Mukasa and Hassan Mubiru are the only men on the team.

The female team members are; Elizabeth Mwesigwa, Sarah Nazziwa, Ritah Asiimwe, Rose Nansereko and Sumin Mutesi.

Prior to departure, the players on the team expressed readiness to play their hearts out at the championship as they target qualification points to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in France.

“We have been training well and we feel ready to take part in this competition in Dubai. We are aware the challengers will also come prepared but we are ready to give our best shot forward” captain Mukasa revealed.

Nazziwa, a wheel chair player is also optimistic of a great showing at the Dubai Para Badminton International tournament.

“We have the confidence that we shall perform well in Dubai. We eye qualification points for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in France. It is every player’s dream to make it to the Olympics and that is why we are giving our best” Nazziwa remarked.

The team head coach Betty Apio equally anticipates a great tournament with fierce competition but plenty of learning experiences.

“We have prepared as a team and ready to compete. It will not be a walk in a park because this is an international tournament with great players. Therefore, there will be a lot of competitive. Perhaps, I have a lot of confidence in my players” Apio stated.

The team traveled via Fly Dubai Airlines and has since arrived safely in Dubai, awaiting action as the tournament gets underway until the 17th December 2023.

This is the fifth edition of the Dubai Para Badminton international tournament proudly sponsored by Fazza.

Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) prepared this team with further assistance from the National Council of Sports.