Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards for November 2023

Winners:

Football: Nelson Senkatuka

Boxing: Muzamir Semuddu

Cricket: Brian Masaba

Rugby: Peace Lekuru

Basketball: Titus Odeke Lual

Pool: Ceaser Chandiga

The Fortebet Real Stars monthly awards for November 2023 were held on Tuesday, December 12 at Regio (Lazio) Restaurant in Kololo, Kampala.

Six sports personalities were rewarded in the different disciplines of Cricket, Rugby, Basketball, Pool, Football and Boxing.

The different winners were; Nelson Senkatuka (Football), Muzamir Semuddu (Boxing), Brian Masaba (Cricket), Peace Lekuru (Rugby), Titus Odeke Lual (Basketball) and Ceaser Chandiga (Pool).

L-R: Nelson Senkatuka, Muzamir Semuddu, Lual Titus Odeke, Peace Lekuru and Isaac Mukasa (Executive Director, Real Stars Sports Agency)

Soltilo Bright Stars’ captain Senkatuka, scorer of five goals in the month of November 2023 won the football gong over Sports Club Villa duo of midfielder Ronald Ssekiganda and goalkeeper Norman Angufindru.

“I am humbled for this sports award. I dedicate it to my teammates at Soltilo Bright Stars and parents. My target for the season is 20 goals plus” Senkatuka revealed.

Nelson Senkatuka shows off the award for best footballer of November 2023

Peace Lekuru shows off his award

Rugby female star player Lekuru won over national team captain Ivan Magomu and Aaron Ofoyrwoth.

“Thank you, the organizers, of Fortebet Real Stars Awards for this accolade. I am delighted for this award” Lekuru remarked.

Cricket Cranes captain Masaba won in Cricket after guiding Uganda to the World Cup.

Masaba won over teammates Alpesh Ramjan and Dinesh Nakrani.

Lual Titus Odeke holds his award

City Oiler’s player Lual Titus Odeke won over teammate Fayed Baale and Tony Drileba.

“To be rewarded is a very good opportunity. I thank the organizers for this award” Odeke stated as he received his award and cash reward.

2023 Nile National Special Pool open champion Ceaser Chandiga won the pool accolade over losing finalist Azali “Hazard” Lukomwa and national female winner Lukia Nayiga.

In Boxing, Kololo Boxing Club member Muzamir Semuddu was the pick over Swalik Kisitu and Farahat Manilola.

Semuddu beat Isaac Mando Ssenyange Junior in the light heavy (69-71kg) category during the boxing champions league.

Boxer Muzamir Semuddu shows off his award

Awards were given out by Isaac Mukasa (Executive director, Real Stars Sports Agency), Henry Zzimbe (Jude Colour Solutions) and Resty Namugema Mbatidde (Deputy PRO of Fortebet)

These awards have run since 2018 and are sponsored by betting firm, Fortebet as well as Jude Colour Solutions.