Overview: Aviation Police received a glittering huge trophy, gold medals and a bull. The runners up (Airforce) got silver medals and a goat whilst the second runners up team; Uganda Wildlife Education Center (UWEC) received bronze medals and a goat as well.

Entebbe Airport Stakeholders Football League 2023:

Final : Aviation Police 2-1 Airforce

: Aviation Police Airforce Bronze medal winners : Uganda Wildlife Education Center (UWEC)

: Uganda Wildlife Education Center (UWEC) Most Valuable Player (MVP): Anthony Oketch (Airforce)

Anthony Oketch (Airforce) Top Scorer: Innocent Kule (Uganda Wildlife Education Center)

Innocent Kule (Uganda Wildlife Education Center) Best Goalkeeper : Richard “Onana” Muyinda (Aviation Police)

: Richard “Onana” Muyinda (Aviation Police) Best Coach : Herbert Guma (Aviation Police)

: Herbert Guma (Aviation Police) Best Fan: Emma Ahimbisibwe

The 2023 Entebbe Airport Stake-holders Football League officially climaxed at the Fresh Handling playground in Entebbe Municipality on Thursday, 14th December.

Aviation Police edged Airforce 2-1 during a competitive well graced finale.

Aviation Police and Airforce players battle for the ball | Credit: David Isabirye

Aviation Police Football Team line up | Credit: David Isabirye

Aviation Police players hoist a loft their trophy moments after receiving it from chief guest Steven Abima | Credit: David Isabirye

A goal apiece in either half from Moses Kasozi (Doctor) and Rasul Chemutai lifted Aviation Police to the much-desired victory.

Airforce’s consolation came from Francis Twikirize.

Kasozi gave Aviation Police the lead inside the opening five minutes of the tense game.

The joy was short lived as Twikirize capitalized on butter hands of the Aviation Police goalkeeper Richard “Onana” Muyinda to pounce home the equalizer on the quarter hour mark.

Aviation Police and Airforce players raise their hands moments after inspection | Credit: David Isabirye

The opening stanza ended one-goal apiece as the two teams headed to the mandatory half-time recess to refresh and seek fresh ideas.

Chemutai restored Aviation Police’s lead with a solo effort strike on the hour mark. For the remaining half hour, it necessitated solid defending to jealously protect their lead that propelled them to the much-desired victory.

Aviation Police and Airforce (yellow) during the final | Credit: David Isabirye

Airforce Football Team | Credit: David Isabirye

“I am happy for this victory. We worked so hard from the first game in the group stages and we did it” a visibly excited Michael Tuka, Aviation Police’s captain remarked.

The third place slot was won by Uganda Wildlife Education Center (UWEC) who had a walk-over in the bronze medal match after their opponents USIFA did not show up.

Uganda Wildlife Education Center Football Team | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda Wildlife Education Center (UWEC) players receive their bronze medals for the third place | Credit: David Isabirye

Awards and prizes:

The victors (Aviation Police) received a glittering huge trophy, gold medals and a bull, officially handed over by the chief guest Steven Abima (General Secretary of the Amalgamated Transport and General Workers’ Union), flanked by Sheila Ajok Lubangakene, the deputy public relations officer at Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).

The runners up (Airforce) got silver medals and a goat whilst the second runners up team; Uganda Wildlife Education Center (UWEC) received bronze medals and a goat as well.

The Bull that Aviation Police won | Credit: David Isabirye

There were medals apiece for the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Anthony Oketch (Airforce), the top scorer Innocent Kule (Uganda Wildlife Education Center), best goalkeeper Richard “Onana” Muyinda (Aviation Police), outstanding coach Herbert Guma (Aviation Police) and the best fan, Emma Ahimbisibwe.

The 2023 Entebbe Airport Stakeholders’ Football League lure as many as 14 teams to include; Uganda Airlines, USIFA, Fresh Handling Limited, DAS, Menzies Aviation, Finance Trust Bank, Nagric, Uganda Wildlife Education Center (UWEC), Best Western Hotel, Café Aviato Restaurant, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), Airforce and the champions Aviation Police.

Aviation Police and Airforce captains pose with the referees before kick-off | Credit: David Isabirye

Medals, certificates and the trophy were given out to the outstanding players | Credit: David Isabirye

Fresh Handling Limited’s Bernard Gibutai receives a certificate from UCAA’s Shiela Ajok Lubangakene | Credit: David Isabirye

Wilber Wanyama receives Best Western Hotel’s certificate from UCAA’s deputy PRO Sheila Ajok Lubangakene | Credit: David Isabirye

Each of the participating teams received a framed certificate of participation.

The Entebbe Airport Stake-holders Football League has been so helpful with the different organizations. We are thankful for our hosts Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) and the different companies that took part. The league has helped with networking and the workers to keep physical fitness. Steven Abima (General Secretary of the Amalgamated Transport and General Workers’ Union

Steven Abima addressing the players and guests after the 2023 Entebbe Airport Stakeholders Football League | Credit: David Isabirye