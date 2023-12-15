The second leg of Friday Night Lights Basketball tournament that was scheduled to happen tonight has been called off and postponed to Friday, December 22, 2023.

The development was confirmed yesterday evening through a document that was released via the tournament’s social media handles.

”We regret to announce that the second leg of the Friday Night Lights Basketball Tournament that was due to take place on Friday, December 15 (today),” the statement partly reads.

”It has been called due to a state function that has been scheduled to take place at Lugogo Hockey Grounds on the same date,”it went on.

The tournament returned in the ninth edition since its last occurrence in 2019 but the organisation thus far has not matched the anticipation from the basketball faithful.

During the first round last Friday, games nearly kicked off at 10:30 pm as the organisers struggled to provide enough light to enable the players and fans to have a nice experience.

However, through the document, the organisers strongly noted that they look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience that will be spearheaded by ATS events.

”Our hosts NCS have generously agreed to work on availing a new date for the FNL Grand Finale in early 2024. Going forward we are looking to deliver an unforgettable experience in Ugandan Sports.”

The Friday Night Lights is a tournament set to create vibes and also act as a curtain-raiser ahead of the National Basketball League kickoff.

Star-studded teams named Melo, Afande, Comfort, Drileba, Ekone, Iman, Soro, and Wazee are the eight taking part.