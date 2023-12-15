Ugandan schools St Mary’s Kitende and Kawempe Muslim will represent CECAFA at the 2024 CAF African Schools Championship.

The two schools’ football powerhouses were so lethal and stood out hence claiming the tournament’s trophies in the boys and the girls’ categories respectively.

In the boys category, Kitende and Team Tanzania played to a one-all draw but Team Uganda went on to win penalties 4-2 hence clinching the zonal triumph.

For the girls, Kawempe started the tournament on a slow but went on to beat Team Kenya 2-1 in the final.

The two schools will now take the fight on the continental level since they will be representing the mighty CECAFA region.

For starters, Uganda’s Royal Giants are the boys’ CAF African Schools defending champions and Kitende will feel motivated that they can equally achieve the same mark.

Kitende’s Simon Wanyama and Achraf Kyakuwa were recognised on the podium as the top scorer and best player of the season respectively.

Meanwhile, Shadia Nabirye was the top scorer of the tournament helping her side win the tournament.