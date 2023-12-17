Overview: On top of the trophies and certificates, Muqtadir won $1500 in prize money with Abdulazeez taking $ 1000. There were prize monies for all main open quarter-finalists and semi-finalists.

2023 Uganda Open International Squash Tournament:

Main Finals:

Men: James Dalidi (Kenya) 1-2 Nimji Muqtadir (Kenya)

Set scores: 11-09, 08-11, 07-11 (Dalidi retired in fourth set after hamstring injury)

Ladies: Issac Blessing (Nigeria) 1-3 Abdulazeez Rofiat (Nigeria)

Set scores: 08-11, 09-11, 11-07, 05-11

Plate Cup:

Final: David Uwimana (Rwanda) 0-3 Ivan Wasswa (Uganda)

Set scores: 09-11, 06-11, 07-11

The 2023 Uganda Open International Squash tournament officially climaxed on Saturday, December 16, at the lavish Rock Classic hotel courts in Tororo, Eastern Uganda.

The thrilling main finale was an all Kenyan affair between two Parklands Club members James “The General” Dalidi and Nimji Muqtadir.

Muqtadir, a 24-year-old aggressive player is also the head coach of Tissot Squash Academy in Nairobi city, Kenya lost the opening set 09-11.

He recovered to win the subsequent set 11-08 to make it 1-all during the second set.

Nimji Muqtadir (middle) his trophy and cash from NCS official James Kasumba | Credit: David Isabirye

For the third set, a charged up Muqtadir made it 2-1 after triumphing 11-07 as Dalidi limped with a ham-string injury that remained being treated during the recess.

The four set was not completed after Dalidi acknowledged he could not push on. The two players then embraced with victory clearly for Muqtadir.

“I am humbled for this win. This is my first for the Uganda International Squash open. I salute my opponent (Dalidi) and the rest of the players. Special thanks to the Uganda Squash Rackets Association, the main organizers and the rest of the sponsors” Muqtadir stated.

In the ladies’ main final, the contest was between two Nigerian players as Isaac Blessing tussled with Abdulazeez Rofiat.

Rofiat commanded the opening set; 11-08 with strong deliveries off the wall. She maintained the status quo in the second set triumphing 11-09.

Abdulazeez rallied back to make it 1-2 with a 11-07 win in the third set but it was Rofiat who had the final say winning the fourth set with comfort 11-05.

The plate final contest was won by Uganda’s Ivan Wasswa, 3-0 over Rwandese player David Uwimana.

Ivan Wasswa recieves his trophy and $100 cash envelope from USRA president John Bosco Ambisibwe Tamwesigire | Credit: David Isabirye

Wasswa comfortably won all the sets 11-09, 11-06 and 11-07, attributing his victory to good preparations.

“Victory in the plate category is good consolation and I am happy for this victory. I thank God, my coaches and training members who have always helped me prepare. This victory shapes me for other upcoming championships.” Wasswa who won USD 100 in his victory speech stated.

Ivan Wasswa, Uganda Squash player won the plate category | Credit: David Isabirye

How they progressed:

To make the final, Dalidi pipped Brian Were 3-0 at the round of 16, humbled Emmanuel Amuria and Ugandan Michael Raymond Kawooya by an identical 3-0 score in the quarters and semi-finals respectively.

Muqtadir commenced his business with a routine 3-0 win over Phanuel Ogalo during the round of 16 stage, overcoming David Uwimana 3-0 in the quarters semi-finals and edged Jonathan Mwegamire 3-1 in the semi-finals.

For the ladies; Issac Blessing humbled Uganda’s Elizabeth Musimenta 3-0 at the round of 16, Joweria Mpomba by the same score-line in the quarter finals and dumped the defending champion Jane Njeri 3-0 during the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Rofiat defeated Safinah Mugide 3-1 in the quarters and Liz Mulwa 3-0 in the semi-finals.

Abdulazeez Rofiat. receives her trophy and cash envelope from NCS official James Kasumba | Credit: David Isabirye

All players who took part in this tournament received certificates of participation. From the grueling quarter final stage, the players received trophies and varying prize monies.

The men winner smiled home with USD 1500 as the runners up took USD 1000.

The two losing semi-finalists for the main category (men) each got USD 500 and the quarter-lists were rewarded with USD 200 apiece.

The tournament drew players from different countries as Uganda (hosts), Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda and Swaziland.

A semi-finalist being rewarded with trophy and cash envelope | Credit: David Isabirye

This championship commenced on Wednesday, 13th December 2023 returned to the sports spheres after the torrid COVID-19 pandemic.

Uganda Squash Rackets Association (USRA) organized this international championship that lured as many as 80 players.

USRA is a member of the World Squash Federation, affiliated to the Squash Federation of Africa (SFA) and Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC).

National Council of Sports (NCS), USRA and Rock Classic Hotel were the main funders of this tournament.

Uganda Squash Rackets Association (USRA) is humbled to organize such an international tournament of this stature. We shall continue to have this tournament. In a special way, we thank all the players who came and took part. We thank the ministry of education and sports through National Council of Sports (NCS) for the sponsorship. Our host, Rock Classic Hotel Tororo deserves special credit for once again accepting to have us here with the top notch Squash courts, facilities, accommodation and the feeding. We can only get better and better. John Bosco Ahimbisibwe Tamwesigire, president Uganda Squash Rackets Association

Uganda Squash Rackets Association president John Bosco Ambisibwe Tamwesigire with his speech flanked by NCS’ James Kasumba | Credit: David Isabirye

National Council of Sports (NCS) is honoured to be part and parcel of Squash game development in Uganda. Such a tournament is significant for the development of players and exposure since many international players have been able to travel for the tournament. We promise to continue with its sustainability by sponsoring more editions to come. James Kasumba, National Council of Sports (NCS) official

James Kasumba, National Council of Sports official | Credit: David Isabirye

Other accolades:

The best young players were Hibat Ingabire (girl) and Steven Wampamba (boy).

The outstanding upcoming young player was Uwera Natasha Gatete from Rwanda.

Herbert Kafureka was most senior player and David Uwimana from Rwanda was most aggressive player.

Each of these players receive a medal whilst all the players in the tournament got certificates of appreciation.