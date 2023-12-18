AUUS Games 2023 | Volleyball Results

Boys

Bugema 3-0 Mountain of the Moon

UCU 3-0 Soroti

Girls

UCU 3-0 Nkumba

Kampala University 3-1 MUBS

On day two of the AUUS Games 2023 taking place in Mukono, the hosts Uganda Christian University registered victories in Volleyball for both boys and girls.

In the morning, the girls registered a 3-0 victory against Nkumba University in a pulsating game on Court One.

The ladies were backed up by a great crowd and the harvest was worth the cheers and chants.

In the afternoon, the boys also beat Nkumba University 3-0 in a one-sided encounter on Monday.

Elias Isiagi, the head coach of UCU Doves, was not happy with the victory saying the opponent was too weak and hardly gave them a challenge.

”Today was the opening game and am glad we claimed a victory but there is nothing much to be happy with,” he told Kawowo Sports.

”I hardly undermine opponents but the team was below our level. They did not give us any challenge. The opponent was weak and I think the boys got this win in a very easy manner.”

”Going forward we shall continue preparing and working hard because we don’t have to get flattered with today’s performance because there are serious teams in the tournament.”

UCU Doves will return to action as they play Kampala University and Kyambogo University on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.