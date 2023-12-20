Overview: The magnificent Eritine sports complex is a multi-purpose amenity with a six-lane swimming pool, squash court, table tennis court, gymnasium, cinema section, accommodation facilities, a sauna spa, bar & restaurant. It is located in Najeera 2 (just behind Karib petrol station). It is estimated to have cost

It takes quite a fortune, sacrifice, patience, dedication and commitment to initiate a mega project as an established sports amenity.

Private proprietors as Joaneetar Nattabi Bugembe stand out to be wildly celebrated for the investment made to put in place sports facilities as the Eritine complex in Najeeera 2, a Kampala city suburb.

This state-of-art Eritine sports complex is a multi-purpose amenity with a six-lane swimming pool, squash court, table tennis court, gymnasium, cinema section, accommodation facilities, a sauna spa, bar & restaurant.

Bishop Rt Rev Enos Kigodo with other people pose for a group photo besides Eritine Swimming pool in Najeera 2 | Credit: David Isabirye

Eritine Squash Courts in Najeera 2 | Credit: David Isabirye

Rt Rev Enos Kagodo blesses the Eritine Complex in Najeera 2 as proprietor Joaneetar Nattabi Bugembe looks on | Credit: David Isabirye

On Tuesday, 19th December 2023, the Eritine sports complex was officially blessed and launched by Rt. Rev Enos Kagodo, the Bishop of Mukono Diocese.

A holy mass led by the Bishop who was accompanied by the other clergymen also had baptism of two young boys.

Baptism for a child by Rt Rev Enos Kagodo | Credit: David Isabirye

Bishop Kagodo hailed the proprietor Nattabi who named the complex in memory of the late parents; Erifazi and Justine Bugembe.

“We thank God for enabling madam Nattabi for such an investment. We put this complex in the hands of God for protection and more blessings. This is a great complex that will help our people to develop their sports talents” Rt Rev Bishop Kagodo remarked.

Rt Rev Enos Kagodo greets Joaneetar Nattabi Bugembe | Credit: David Isabirye

Eritine Sports Complex foundation stone | Credit: David Isabirye

U.S based business mogul Nattabi, the owner of the complex in a special way appreciated God for the achievement attained in the two years as the facility will help in the development of sports in Uganda.

“I want to thank the Lord Almighty for all this” she sighed. “This is the work of the Almighty to put in place such a project in a space of just two years. The sports facilities in place; swimming pool, squash court, table tennis hall, sauna, gym and cinema will help the sports people in the community and beyond to enjoy and develop their talents” Nattabi revealed.

Nattabi saluted her relatives who oversaw the development of the complex as she was in the Diaspora.

Joaneetar Nattabi Bugembe during a media interface

Dedication to parents:

Nattabi dedicated the complex to her parents Erifazi and Justine Bugembe for the special care and attention they rendered to her in the early days.

“I dedicated the Eritine Sports Complex to my late parents Erifazi and Justine Bugembe. They looked after me, paid for my education and made me the purpose I am today. Parents are special and this is how I could celebrate them” she added.

Swimmers at Eritine Swimming Pool complex | Credit: David Isabirye

The 25M swimming pool has 6 lanes and is already in use and home to Sailfish swimming club as it is used for their training sessions.

The Squash court is also operational for training sessions and competitive matches; having also hosted players and officials from Uganda Squash Rackets Association in September 2023 as Uganda joined the rest of the world to celebrate the international squash day.

The Sauna spa and Gym facilities are also in use as the Cinema Hall for e-sports will soon be completed and opened to the general public.

Rt Rev Enos Kagodo with Joaneetar Nattabi Bugembe | Credit: David Isabirye

Eritine Sports Bar& Restaurant as well as the accommodation facilities | Credit: David Isabirye

This entire facility is estimated to have cost more than Ug.Shs 5 Billion.