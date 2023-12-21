Thursday December 21, 2023

NEC vs Express – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 7pm

Busoga United vs URA – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 4pm

Seven time champions Express make a short trip to the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo aware that dropping points may drag them into relegation battles.

The Red Eagles had a brilliant start to the season in which they went unbeaten in four matches and dispatched KCCA in the process but have since gone seven games without a win.

Not even change of guard from loyal servant James Odoch to Alex Isabirye has changed a thing as they have now lost two on the bounce under the former Vipers, URA and BUL coach.

“We need to stop the bad run,” said Isabirye. “For now, the focus has been to change the mindset and mentality of the lads and we hope to have a better result against NEC though it will be a tough game,” he added.

On the contrary in regards to form, NEC have lost just once in the last five games winning two and drawing as many and will hold the favourites tag coming into this.

With the on form Cromwell Rwothomio and the marauding Rashid Okocha, the visitors must be alert to thwart all possible attacks if they are to leave Lugogo with points.

This will be the first ever competitive meeting between the two sides and it finds Express 8th on the table with 13 points, seven behind 5th placed NEC who have a chance to go third if they win.