KCCA FC secured their first away win this season after overcoming city rivals SC Villa on Friday at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

A spirited performance saw the Kasasiro Boys secure a 2-1 to get ascending on the table.

Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde

Etienne Katenga and Ashiraf Mugume aka Fadiga scored a goal each for the visitors in what was a brilliant opening 20 minutes.

Former KCCA FC forward Charles Lwanga got the consolation for the Jogoos at the half hour mark.

The second half saw Villa step up their efforts but KCCA FC were resolute enough to hang on and claim all three points.

Katenga opened the scores in the 14th minute, firing from close range after Gui Cungulo set him up.

Credit: John Batanudde

Four minutes later, Mugume who was returning from injury doubled the lead for KCCA FC when he directed Filbert Obenchan’s shot into the back of the net.

Credit: John Batanudde

Villa pulled one back a minute after the half hour mark through Lwanga who headed home from Ivan Bogere’s corner kick.

Hakim Kiwanuka had the opportunity to draw the game level before the break when he beat Mustafa Mujjuzi for pace but his strike went wide.

After recess, Mugume nearly got his second of the day in the 55th minute but his effort from a free kick rattled the goal post.

SC Villa stepped up efforts in the final stages of the game but failed to find the breakthrough.

Victory took KCCA FC to tenth place on 13 points while SC Villa who were unbeaten in the last six games before today occupy sixth position on 19 points.

Credit: John Batanudde