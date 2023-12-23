FUFA Women Super League reigning Champions Kampala Queens FC have parted ways with head coach Samuel Charles Ssenyange Nsanziro aka Kadidi.

The club confirmed on Saturday that the two parties have agreed to terminate their employment contract.

“Kampala Queens Football Club has agreed with the Head Coach Mr. Samuel Charles Ssenyange Nsanziro to end his service provision to the club with immediate effect.” Reads the statement.

The Queens of Soccer also confirmed that other technical staff have been relieved of their duties except assistant coach Tonny Mawejje, team doctor Ronald Mutebi and team administrator Cissy Nakiguba.

It should be noted that Ssenyange came as a replacement for Hamza Lutalo who had won the league last season.

However, his tenure has come with limited success. The team failed to get out of the group during the CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers played at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Additionally, their start to the new season has also come with criticism despite being top of the table. They have failed to impress in their performance.

According to Kampala Queens, they are now in the process to name a new head coach.

The Queens of Soccer will return to action on 3rd January at home against Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC.